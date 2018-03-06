Storm unearths mysterious shipwreck

A mysterious shipwreck has emerged from the sands and waters in Maine after a powerful nor'easter hit the area.

The skeletal structure appeared on Short Sands Beach in York Monday following heavy rains that hit the East Coast over the weekend.

The Maine Historical Preservation Commission says the boat is officially called the Short Sands Shipwreck.

It is believed to have been built anywhere from 1750 to 1850 and was most likely used for commerce and trade.

