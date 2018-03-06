Garbage collection delayed in Sioux City

The City of Sioux City said garbage and recycling services have been delayed due to weather.



Officials said there will be no garbage collection on Tuesday.



Collection will resume on Wednesday.



Residents should follow the updated collection schedule below.



Regular Collection Day Updated Collection Date week of 3/6/18

Monday Any missed collections will be collected Wed., 3/7

Tuesday Wednesday, 3/7

Wednesday Thursday, 3/8

Thursday Friday, 3/9

Friday Saturday, 3/10

Officials also said some areas were not collected during Monday’s regular route due to slick roads; these areas will be collected Wednesday. There will be no collection of garbage or recycling on Tuesday. Residents who were not collected on Monday and those who usually have garbage collection on Tuesday should put their garbage and recycling containers out for pick up on Wednesday. Collection will remain delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Carts must be stored off of the right-of-way and removed within 24 hours after collection. If possible, please do not place carts on streets to allow for snow plow access to the curb.