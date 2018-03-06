Multiple people and factors went into closing I-29 Monday night

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday night, portions of I-29 were deemed impassible, and were closed until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

So what all goes into the decision to shut down a major interstate?

Multiple people, and many factors, go into the decision of closing an interstate due to bad weather-

"All different agencies get together and they talk about it," said Tony Mangan, SD Dept. of Public Safety. "A lot depends on, are the roads passable? Can the department of Transportation's snow plows keep up?"

The National Weather Service is one component-

"The weather and the forecast-bad weather, goes into their decision," said Todd Heitkamp, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

They add that their forecast deems if it is safe or not for city workers to clear the streets.

"But it also comes into the factor of plow safety," adds Heitkamp. "The drivers themselves, whether or not they can plow safely without the fear of injuring themselves or injuring someone else."

Overall, all departments involved agree that the decision boils down to one thing.

"More than anything else, its safety," said Mangan. "We don't want people out- whether they are they public, law enforcement, snow plow drivers, we don't want them in danger."

As for right now, the roads are much better.

Today is just a reminder that winter is not yet behind us.

