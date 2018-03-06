HEALTHBEAT 4: Subsequent births after a C-section - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

HEALTHBEAT 4: Subsequent births after a C-section

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A history of a past cesarean delivery, does not mean that a woman must give birth the same way with her next pregnancy.

For some women and babies, a cesarean, or c-Section,  is safer than vaginal birth. 

In the past, once you have had one c-section, every birth after that- had to be delivered via c-section.
 
Now, that is changing.

"Women that have had a c-section, have a scar on their uterus," said Dr. Kathy LaFavor, Siouxland Women's Healthcare Obstetrician-Gynecologist."And that scar, puts them at an increased risk for a uterine rupture. In the past, facilities have to be able to perform an emergency c-section, and we did not have that capability in the past. But now we are able to perform those in a quick manner."

Dr. LaFavor says that, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or A-COG, has been pushing for vaginal deliveries after C-sections, since 2010.

"They've really pushed for it because it decreases that people can suffer after having several c-sections," said Dr. LaFavor.

As long as you're an appropriate candidate for a vaginal birth after a c-section, you can do it.

"We're very excited to offer women in Siouxland an option for their delivery after they've had a cesarean section," adds Dr. LaFavor.

To find out if this is right for you, contact your health provider.

