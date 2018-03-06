SDSU women top USD for Summit League title

South Dakota State guard Macy Miller recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Jackrabbits’ 65-50 victory over South Dakota Tuesday afternoon in the Summit League Tournament Championship.

South Dakota State (26-6) hands South Dakota (26-6) its first loss in 21 games, ending a league-record 20-game winning streak that began Dec. 19. South Dakota State jumped out to an 11-0 run in the first four minutes of the game and never trailed.

“I am incredibly proud of these young ladies even though it stings and it hurts,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “What our team has done this season is nothing short of impressive, and I think they have really battled and proven that they can compete at a very high level. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to play again and build on that.”

The Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 36-16 in the paint while the Coyotes fell ice cold from 3-point range, making 6-of-30 for a season-low 20 percent. South Dakota State shot 53 percent (23-43) for the game while South Dakota made 28 percent (15-53) from the floor.

South Dakota sophomore guard Ciara Duffy and senior center Kate Liveringhouse were named to the Summit League all-tournament team. Duffy was the lone USD player in double figures with 12 points. It marked the first time since a loss to Tennessee in November that only one Coyote scored in double digits. Duffy also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a pair of shots. Liveringhouse averaged 10.3 points for the tournament. She scored a team-high 19 in the semifinals with Oral Roberts. Liveringhouse scored seven in the championship game.

As the Summit League regular season champion, the Coyotes have earned a guaranteed postseason berth. If the Coyotes are not selected at-large to the NCAA Tournament, South Dakota has earned an automatic qualifying spot to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.