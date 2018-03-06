Snow and wind moving out of Siouxland

The snow has mostly ended across the region and the wind will continue to decrease over the next several hour so conditions will continue to improve.

We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures get cooler with lows dipping into the teens.

Wednesday is not going to see the kind of wind gusts that we had today although a steady enough breeze will continue to keep things cool with highs near 30 degrees.

We'll see a warming trend into the latter part of the week with highs by Friday getting back toward 40 degrees.

Saturday is going to bring more clouds onto the scene with maybe a slight chance of a light rain shower or a light mix.

We should dry out by Sunday with highs again near 40 degrees just like we see Saturday.

The beginning of next week is looking like our quieter weather pattern will continue with highs in the low 40s.