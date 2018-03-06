Sgt. Bluff-Luton's upset bid falls short at state tournament

Sgt. Bluff-Luton's upset bid fell short and the Warriors lost to third-ranked Oskaloosa in the opening game of the Class 3A tournament on Tuesday, 63-47.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton trailed 13-12 after one quarter but outscored the Indians 16-10 in the second quarter to lead 28-23 at halftime. The Warriors went on a 13-2 run in the quarter and built a 25-15 lead.

Oskaloosa outscored SBL 21-6 in the third quarter to take control. The Indians' 6'11" sophomore Xavier Foster connected on his first three 3-pointers to fuel Oskaloosa's comeback. Foster, who already has scholarship offers from Iowa and Iowa State among others, finished with a game-high 18 points.

Sam DeMoss led SBL with 11 points and Daniel Wright had 10. Conner Groves and Jeremiah Khat each had nine points. The Warriors made 35% of their shots from the field, and were 7-for-26 on three-point shots. The Indians made 58% of their shots

The Warriors end their season at 15-10. Oskaloosa will play Waverly-Shell Rock in the 3A semifinals on Thursday at 3:45.