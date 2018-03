Our latest system brought a lot more wind than snow creating some impressive drifts across Siouxland.

Many communities in the KTIV viewing area seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow with a few locations going higher.

Yankton has come in with the highest report with 7 inches of snow.

Ringsted also had an impressive 6 inches as did Wakefield and Sheldon reported 5 inches.

The Sioux Gateway Airport received 3.7 inches.