Work release inmate walks away from Yankton, SD job site

An inmate has walked away from his Yankton, South Dakota, work release job site.

South Dakota's Department of Corrections placed 34-year-old Shawn Daniels on "escape status" on Monday after Daniels left his work release job without authorization.

Daniels is a white male, about 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 310 pounds.

Daniels is serving time for child abuse out of Union County, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance out of Lincoln County.

If you see Daniels or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.