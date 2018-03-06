Work release inmate walks away from Yankton, SD job site - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Work release inmate walks away from Yankton, SD job site

Posted:
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

An inmate has walked away from his Yankton, South Dakota, work release job site.

South Dakota's Department of Corrections placed 34-year-old Shawn Daniels on "escape status" on Monday after Daniels left his work release job without authorization.

Daniels is a white male, about 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 310 pounds.

Daniels is serving time for child abuse out of Union County, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance out of Lincoln County.

If you see Daniels or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.