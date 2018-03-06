Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Council Bluffs

The weather did not affect Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Iowa, to speak about the country's new tax law.

The vice president was introduced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at the Mid American Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He spoke at length tonight about the new tax law, and the impact it will have in the Hawkeye state, during an America First Policies, 'Tax Cuts to Put America First' event.

"The truth is Iowa and Nebraska and all of America is doing better." Says Vice President Pence, "After 8 years of a stagnant economy and wages that wouldn't budge, I'm proud to say today, americans are seeing their paychecks rising faster than at any point in the last 10 years. The truth is growth is back, confidence is back and thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back."

The vice president will be traveling tonight to Omaha, Nebraska, to participate in a campaign event for Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts, and Congressman Don Bacon.