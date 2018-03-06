Milford women charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Milford women charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Milford woman is charged in connection with a crash last June in Osceola County.

The accident claimed the lives of a Spirit Lake man and his 5-year-old son.

A criminal complaint filed by the Iowa State Patrol charges Ann Vanderpool with two counts of homicide by vehicle, operating while intoxicated. 

Authorities say Vanderpool was driving eastbound on Highway 9 near Sibley when she collided with Travis Miers of Spirit Lake.

Miers was pronounced dead a short time later at Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley. His son died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

A preliminary hearing for Vanderpool is set for 1:30 pm March 15, in Osceola County District Court.

