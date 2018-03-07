Allergy season arrives - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Allergy season arrives

Spring is in the air and before long, beautiful flowers, green grass and budding trees will surround us, and with those comes a new allergy season.

Dr. Michael Seichshaydre's office in Gulfport, Mississippi has been busy the past week with the onset of the first round of allergy season, marked by tree pollen.

Over the counter medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses can help ease symptoms of runny nose, repetitive sneezing, swollen eyes and headaches, but for those with serious allergies, there are allergy tests and shots.

"They actually undergo testing both for the common things you inhale, but also for foods. Those patients, once they get on shots, and they've been on them a while, they love the improvement, and they can feel the difference day in and day out," Dr. Seichsnaydre says.

Doctors also say there are things you can do to cut back on your contact with these irritants, such as cleaning and using special pillow cases to decrease your exposure.

