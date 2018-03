For those Americans who receive medicare benefits, new cards are coming soon.

Medicare will start mailing out the new cards in April.

The reason, to help protect your identity.

Social security numbers will no longer be on the front of the cards, instead, there will be a unique Medicare number.

You don't need to do anything to get your new card.

They'll be mailed in waves to regions of the country, starting next month and running through April 2019.