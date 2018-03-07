Two men arrested for armed robbery in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Two men are in police custody after an early Wednesday morning armed robbery in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Spirit Lake Police were called to 1502 Memphis Avenue Lot #1 just after midnight for a report of an armed robbery.

While responding to the scene, officers saw the vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the robbery driving near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Highway 9/71.

Officers conducted a traffic stop.

After an investigation the two occupants in the vehicle, 19-year-old Brandon Bebon from Sheldon, Iowa and 26-year-old Samuel Stoller from Spirit Lake, Iowa, were arrested in connection to the reported robbery.

Police found several drug-related items and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Bebon and Stoller were booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a number of charges including: first degree burglary, first degree robbery, going armed with intent, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth degree theft.

There were no injuries reported in the robbery.