Gary Cohn leaves Trump administration

The president's chief economic adviser is the latest in a string of high-profiled staffers to leave the the Trump administration.

Gary Cohn played a key role in drafting and passing the tax reform bill, but he opposed President Trump's surprise plan for placing large tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Cohn is a former top executive at Goldman Sachs and was seen as a bridge from the White House to wall street and global financial decision makers.

In a statement, the president said Cohn did a "superb job in driving our agenda" and is a "rare talent."