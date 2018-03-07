Nurse adopts abused twins

From reading books about animals to coloring on a magic drawing slate.

These twin sisters have different personalities yet share a common bond.

Jess Hamm knew instinctively she was in love.

She first saw Delilah during her nursing shift at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Florida.

This toddler was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

Hamm said, "My heart was broken. I don't want to cry. She was just so lifeless but she still held onto my finger."

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture, and was severely malnourished.

Hamm said, "I was like oh my gosh, I'm going to take her home."

Hamms went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline.

She was also in the hospital.

Hamm said, "They've been through so much and they're completely different kids. If you had met them when I met them you would be amazed."

So one blessing became two.

Their days are now spent singing songs and making new discoveries.

Through encouragement, consistent meals, and unconditional love these twins are thriving and meeting their developmental goals.

Hamm always wanted to be a mom and never knew adoption was the right choice until she met these girls.

Hamm said, "I hope that people hearing my story opens them up to adopting."

Her two daughters fill her heart with joy.