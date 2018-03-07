Scattered flurries continue with colder air in place

After a couple of days filled with wind and snow, Wednesday will finally bring some relief across the region but we may not be completely snow free. A little piece of energy may spark up enough moisture for a few passing flurries but little to no accumulation is expected. Clouds will stay thick as this wave scoots by which will help keep our temps down, as well as NW flow aiding. Highs will only round out in the 20s for most of us with some 30s possible south. By Thursday, southerly winds are beginning to take back over and we'll see some more sunshine.

Temps will begin their moderating trend starting tomorrow with 30s expected by Thursday afternoon with the majority of the viewing area climbing into the 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Our next shot at a little wintry weather arrives Saturday evening as a weak disturbance sparks up the chance of a light wintry mix which lingers into the overnight hours. It is a quick mover as we'll likely see partly cloudy conditions Sunday with more quiet weather on the docket for next week. High pressure looks to dominate as a ridge builds into the center part of the country. This will make for more warmth and lots of sunshine with highs surging upward into the 40s and 50s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer