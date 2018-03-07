Jackley: Violent crime declines in South Dakota in 2017

A new report finds violent crime in South Dakota declined last year while the overall number of arrests increased

Attorney General Marty Jackley released the report compiled by his office's Criminal Statistical Analysis Center on Wednesday. Jackley says the report finds South Dakota remains a safe place to live.

Arrests for murder, kidnapping and child pornography were down in 2017. But Jackley says drug crimes rose 7 percent last year. Jackley has asked lawmakers to impose harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.

Law enforcement agencies in South Dakota reported 44,265 arrests in 2017, up from 42,200 in 2016. Both sex offenses and rape were below the 10-year average.

South Dakota had 1,958 certified law officers last year, down slightly from 2016 but up by nearly 300 officers since 2007.