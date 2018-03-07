Bill would create way for minors in Nebraska to separate from parents

Bill would create way for minors in Nebraska to separate from pa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A bill that would create a formal procedure for minors to legally separate from their parents or guardians has advanced with overwhelming support in the Nebraska Legislature.

Sen. Sara Howard, of Omaha, said Wednesday she brought the bill on behalf of a constituent who found difficulty escaping an abusive family even after moving away from home. The bill would allow minors 16 or older who are married or living away from their parents to file for emancipation.

There are 21 states that offer pathways for minors to seek legal emancipation. Nebraska lawmakers considered similar bills in 2007 and 2016.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill during the January committee hearing or during the legislative debate. The bill advanced 35-0 to the second of three required votes.

