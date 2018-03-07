Bill putting Marsy's Law fix on June ballot goes to governor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bill putting Marsy's Law fix on June ballot goes to governor

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers have sent a constitutional fix to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights to the ballot and a bill that would place it before June primary voters to Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
   
The House voted 58-9 Wednesday to advance the bill to the supportive Republican governor. It designates that the constitutional amendment will go before voters June 5 and budgets $200,000 for costs such as printing a nonpolitical ballot.
   
An emergency provision on the bill would block opponents from referring it to the ballot for a public vote.
 
Voters have never decided a ballot question at a primary. A special election for statewide ballot questions was last held in April 2001.
   
Representatives also voted 61-6 Wednesday to approve the actual constitutional amendment that would ask voters to make changes to Marsy's Law.

