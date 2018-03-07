East boys drop Class 4A state opener to Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls star A.J. Green hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three on three straight Cedar Falls possessions, and finished with 28 points in a 75-47 quarterfinal win over Sioux City East.

Cedar Falls never trailed in the contest and opened up its 10-point halftime lead by shooting 65 percent in the final two quarters. Junior Logan Wolf added 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists to complement Green, who is a UNI recruit. squad will now make the program’s fifth semifinal appearance on Thursday against Valley, West Des Moines.

East (19-4) shot 33 percent from the field and struggled to figure out the Tigers length and zone defense looks, going just 4-of-21 from 3-point range and being held 27 points below their season scoring average. Jack Peterson led the Black Raiders with 11 points. Van Rees finished with nine points and six rebounds in his East finale and Aidan Vanderloo also had nine.

"We just were kind of out of sync from the start," said East head coach Ras Vanderloo. "Cedar Falls, incredible. If they're a three-seed, our system is flawed. That's a solid team with a superstar player, who's capable of winning the state championship."

"Tough zone, very strong, long team," said senior Van Rees. "Always had a couple guys on me, which was tough. They made shots and we didn't, so hats off to them. We had the same mentality as last year. Come out and try to make some noise. Cedar Falls, they just wanted it more than we did."

Cedar Falls will tip off Thursday’s semifinal against West Des Moines Valley at 8:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.