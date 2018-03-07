Rolling Hills board votes to add Woodbury County to service region

Wednesday members of the Rolling Hills Community Services Region governing board voted 5-2 to add Woodbury County to their region.

But it is not a done deal.

Now the vote goes to the seven individual county board of supervisors.

The majority of those must now agree to add Woodbury County after they receive the resolution.

Back in November, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to request entrance into the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

That vote came after the Board voted 3-2 to end its partnership with Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

Rolling Hills would handle Woodbury County's local and state tax dollars for mental health and disability services.

Services in Woodbury County will still be funded through June 30 through Sioux Rivers.

Rolling Hills covers seven northwest, Iowa counties, including Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Crawford, Sac, Ida and Carroll.



