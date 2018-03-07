United Way of Siouxland's Women United awards grants to local programs

Five local non-profits that benefit Siouxland youth are getting a boost.

United Way of Siouxland's Women United awarded more than $63,000.

Receiving grants are the Center for Siouxland, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, Girls Inc. and receiving two grants was the Mary J Treglia Community House totaling nearly $46,000.

The executive director for Mary Treglia said this grant will help improve their community garden and preschool.

"Right now we are in a building that was built in 1952, so in stages we're looking at updating each of the spaces," said Amy Chara, Executive Director of the Mary J. Treglia Community House, "So this is the first stage to update the kitchen. And this will help our preschool because it will qualify for DHS money by having a preschool and a kitchen in the same building."

Chara says the money will also help bring educational lessons about food to families with the help of the community garden. \

The chair of Women United says they're looking for groups that are innovative and progressive in our community.

"And a lot of times this year its focus has been on homelessness, security and food," said Jacque Grabouski, Women United Chair, "Although we've had some fun, out-there programs like the LaunchPAD and things like that that are something new and fun too."

Grabouski says more than 25 non-profits applied for grants this year.

Since Women United was formed in 2006, the organization has awarded more than $800,000 to local non-profits in Siouxland.