Officials identify victim in deadly Sioux City apartment fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Officials identify victim in deadly Sioux City apartment fire

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A victim from the February 4 apartment in Sioux City has now been identified, and officials with the Iowa Medical Examiners office are ruling her death a homicide. 

Officials have identified the victim as 51-year old Wanda Blake of Sioux City. 

Authorities say she died at a Sioux City hospital on February 27 after being rushed form a local rehabilitation center. 

Blake was one of the victims from the Central Apartment fire on February 4. 

The Iowa Medical Examiners office says when a full report is completed, it will be turned into the Woodbury County Attorney's Office for a full review. 

51-year old Robert Mahoney is currently being charged with first-degree arson in the case.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.