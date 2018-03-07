Officials identify victim in deadly Sioux City apartment fire

A victim from the February 4 apartment in Sioux City has now been identified, and officials with the Iowa Medical Examiners office are ruling her death a homicide.

Officials have identified the victim as 51-year old Wanda Blake of Sioux City.

Authorities say she died at a Sioux City hospital on February 27 after being rushed form a local rehabilitation center.

Blake was one of the victims from the Central Apartment fire on February 4.

The Iowa Medical Examiners office says when a full report is completed, it will be turned into the Woodbury County Attorney's Office for a full review.

51-year old Robert Mahoney is currently being charged with first-degree arson in the case.

