Staying chilly for a couple of days

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Clouds hung tough today with even some flurries falling throughout the day as temperatures stayed chilly in the 20s.  

We could see some flurries linger into the early part of the overnight, but otherwise we'll be looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows going into the low teens.  

Thursday will give us more in the way of sunshine but temperatures will still stay below average as we warm to around 30.  

Thursday night will bring in more clouds again and maybe even a couple of snow showers into northern Siouxland but we won't be looking at anything heavy.  

Friday should see decreasing clouds with highs a little warmer into the upper 30s.  

Saturday is going to bring in more clouds with maybe a slight chance of a light rain shower or a light mix as highs get into the low 40s.  

As the precipitation lingers into Saturday night and Sunday morning we could see just a little bit of light snow.  

Sunday will be a little cool with highs in the upper 30s.  

But better warming moves in next week along with a lot of sunshine with highs moving from around 40 on Monday into the low 50s by Wednesday.

