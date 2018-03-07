Remsen St. Mary's loses thriller in Class 1A semifinals

For the second straight year, Grand View Christian has knocked Remsen St. Mary's out of the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament. After 26 straight wins, the third-ranked Hawks lost 59-53 to the second-ranked Thunder (24-1).

Remsen St. Mary's led by eight points, 48-40, with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter before Grand View Christian finished the game on a 19-5 run. The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter and St. Mary's trailed by two at the half.

Brody Ricke led the Hawks with 16 points. Nicholas Ruden added 13 and Spencer Schorg had 10. The Hawks shot 40% from the field compared to 33% for Grand View Christian, who did take 63 shots compared to the Hawks' 47 attempts. Grant DeMeulenaere led the Thunder with 18 points.

"We just didn't take care of the ball when we needed to," said senior Brody Ricke. "They played great and they outmatched us in the final few minutes there. We just couldn't keep control of the ball and control the tempo."

"We just kind of miscued right there at the end," said head coach Scott Ruden. "Normally we don't do that but today it happened. But I'm really extremely proud of these kids. To get here two years in a row, a school our size, I'm just extremely proud of them. They worked their butts off today."

Remsen St. Mary's will play sixth-ranked Gilbertville-Don Bosco in the consolation game on Thursday morning at 10:30.