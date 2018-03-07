Another Nor'easter batters the East Coast

Snow is starting falling and ice is building up again across the northeast.

Communities still cleaning-up after storms late last week are now dealing with another round of harsh winter weather.

Jay Gray has the latest..

Mother nature piling-on right now across the northeast.

(sot / George Latimer - Westchester County Executive :06 - :08)

"Today is a day that's going to test us."

Ripped apart by (last week's) violent winter storm, the region must now deal with a second Nor'easter in less than a week..

(sot / Gov. Tom Wolf - (D) Pennsylvania :15 - :18)

"This is a powerful storm and conditions can change quickly."

Fifty-million are in the path of this latest system.

Tens-of-thousands still without power.

Thousands of flights have been canceled and roadways are starting to ice-over -- again..

(sot / Gov. Tom Wolf - (D) Pennsylvania :31 - :37)

"If you don't have to travel don't travel today. Take it easy and help our first responders."

Crews are rushing to restore downed power lines and patch battered storm walls.

Ahead of what could be more than a foot of snow, high winds, and more coastal flooding.

"I'm kinda sick of it. But what are you gonna do. you just have to work with it. you know."

Work and difficult weather conditions that could continue through the weekend.