Briar Cliff Professor receives grant from Iowa Arts Council

A professor at Briar Cliff University is receiving a major grant

Jeff Baldus, associate professor of Art at Briar Cliff is receiving a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Art Council.

The grant will support the casting of several sculptures in bronze, which will be part of his upcoming exhibition "Of Sticks and Stones."

Baldus says he is honored to receive the grant and is grateful for those who recognize the value of the Iowa Arts Council and its continued funding.

Baldus teaches studio art, art history, and pottery at Briar Cliff. His exhibition, "Of Sticks and Stones", will be on display at the Sioux City Art Center in May