Six Storm Lake residents arrested following reports of ongoing child abuse

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Six people are behind bars tonight after charges of ongoing child abuse. 

Six adults, 18-year-old Nathan Sriharath, 21-year-old Phetsamon Sriharath, 31-year-old Kesone Sriharath, 33-year-old Khemphorn Sriharath, 53-year-old Vanly Sriharath, and 55-year-old Bounving Chanthavysouk are all charged with three counts of child endangerment. 

They are each held in the Buena Vista County jail with a $15,000 bond. 

The alleged physical abuse involved three children from Storm Lake. They were between the ages of 7 and 11.

The children were removed by the Department of Human Services. 

