Sheldon bounced by Cascade in the 2A semifinals

Sheldon was one of the state tournament’s most impressive squads in the quarterfinal round. In Wednesday’s semifinals, the Orabs wound up on the receiving end of a red-hot team in Cascade, Western Dubuque. The Cougars (25-1) hit a dozen 3-pointers and converted Sheldon’s 12 turnovers in 23 points to reach their second final in program history, 65-43.

Cascade warmed up in the first quarter, taking a tight start between its vaunted 2-3 zone defense and Sheldon’s massive post presence and blowing it open through guards Brock Simon and Gannon O’Brien. Both players would finish with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.

A slower second quarter was followed by Cascade’s Haris Hoffman taking over the offensive load, pouring in 17 of his game-high 23 points after the break. Coach Jacob Brindle’s guard-heavy lineup is back in the finals for the second time in the last three years, and their ability to stand up to Sheldon’s size was the key.

The Orabs (22-4) shot 40 percent from the field while giving Cascade perimeter looks, and posts Kyle Boerhave and Ryan Van Marel combined for 24 points and 14 rebounds on a night when top scorer Jaden Kleinhesselink was just 1-of-11 from the field. It all added up to a tough night, and Cascade led by as many as 26 points before the final buzzer ended the struggle.

"We'd rather be playing Friday but we're one of two teams that get a chance to win their last game of the year," said Sheldon head coach Eric Maassen. "There's nothing to be ashamed of with third place. It doesn't take anything away from what we've done this season."

"It's difficult. Once you get behind it's hard to come back," said senior Ryan Van Marel. "You've got to do it with one defensive stop, then one bucket. It's the last time our groups going to play together. It's a special team. We just go to regroup and get after it tomorrow."

Cascade reached the semifinals and lost in three previous visits before 2016, when it finished as runner-up to Western Christian, Hull. It eliminated the last remaining squad from northwest Iowa on Wednesday night, and will meet top seed Treynor in Friday’s 3:45 p.m. final.

Sheldon meets Aplington-Parkersburg at 12:15 p.m. in a consolation game Thursday.