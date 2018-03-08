SD legislators pass bill to hike pay last raised in 1998 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD legislators pass bill to hike pay last raised in 1998

It's up to Gov. Dennis Daugaard to decide if South Dakota state legislators should get their first pay raise in two decades.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

It's up to Gov. Dennis Daugaard to decide if South Dakota state legislators should get their first pay raise in two decades.

The House voted 52-15 Wednesday to send a bill to the Republican governor that would tie their salaries to the state's median household income. The measure would increase pay to more than $10,000, up from lawmakers' current salary of $6,000 per session plus a per diem allowance.

Tony Venhuizen, the governor's chief of staff, says Daugaard supports a legislative pay increase and would sign the bill as long as the necessary funds are included in the state budget.

The plan would set legislators' salaries at one-fifth of the South Dakota median household income starting next year. Lawmakers last voted to increase legislative pay in 1998.

