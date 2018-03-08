President Trump set to meet with a video game industry group - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump set to meet with a video game industry group

Representatives from the Entertainment Software Association, a video game industry group, will visit the White House today to discuss the link between violent video games and mass shootings.

"I'm hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people's thoughts," said President Trump during a school safety meeting following the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

An American Psychological Association task force analyzed a breadth of studies in this field. The reviewers identified a link between violent video games and short-term spikes in aggression, but they found insufficient evidence of these games causing violent behavior.
 
"We try to make the distinction between aggression and lethal violence. We're talking about aggression in a more general sense," said task force chair Dr. Mark Appelbaum. "What our task force has found is that there is not research that supports the idea that there is this causal link between playing video games and these criminally violent behaviors."

Representatives from the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement regarding Thursday's White House meeting: "Video games are plainly not the issue: entertainment is distributed and consumed globally, but the US has an exponentially higher level of gun violence than any other nation."
 
