Spencer, IA high school student charged after police say the student made a threat of school violence

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

A Spencer, Iowa high school student has been charged, after police say the student made a threat of school violence on SnapChat. 

Investigators say the threats were posted on SnapChat, saying the plans for the threat would be carried out at a later date.

Police identified the student and searched that student's residence.

No weapons or other types of planning materials were found.

The student was taken to the youth emergency services detention center in Cherokee, Iowa.

The student was charged with threat of terrorism.

Authorities say there is no evidence of any ongoing threat at Spencer Schools. 

