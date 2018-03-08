President Trump continues with tariff

A senior administration official tells NBC president trump is not expected to announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum today as planned because he hasn't made a decision.

He needs more time.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said,"The President indicated if we can work something out with Canada and Mexico they will be exempted."

Gary Cohn, the President's chief economic adviser, quit over the issue - and markets dropped.

More than 100 Republicans urged the President to reconsider his plan for a 25 percent tax on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.

US allies threatened to retaliate.

European Commissioner for Trade Cecillia Malmstron said,"If it does happen, we will have to take measures to protect European jobs and workers."

Lawmakers are concerned that would spark a trade war and hurt American workers.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said,"We think the President can strengthen against unfairly trade products by tailoring this to allow fairly trade products go forward."

Instead of taxing everyone, they want him to focus on China.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said,"They are our number one trade problem, not Canada, not Europe."

The planned meeting with steelworkers and executives now nowhere on the President schedule today.

No word from the white house on when or if that will happen.

