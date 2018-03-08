Malfunction causes Alexa devices to laugh randomly without promp - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Malfunction causes Alexa devices to laugh randomly without prompting

NBC News

Don't worry, Echo owners, Amazon says Alexa has not become self-aware.

Some Alexa users have reported that their devices have been randomly laughing over the last day.

The unprompted laughter consists of three short "ha" sounds in a female voice that does not resemble Alexa's normal voice.

One Twitter user even reported an Amazon Echo that began listing the names of local funeral homes and cemeteries without prompting.

Amazon says it is aware of the issue and working to fix it.

The company did not say what is causing the problem or how many users are experiencing it.

