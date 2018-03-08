An ongoing NASA mission reveals some of the previous mysteries linked to Jupiter

Jupiter's surface has bright and dark bands of gas and winds that rapidly flow in opposing directions.

Researchers say gravity measurements collected from Juno indicate the planet's turbulent outer layer extends to a depth of 1,900 miles.

They also say the massive cyclones on the planet's north and south poles are unique -- nothing in the solar system can compare to them.

NASA hopes the Juno mission helps provide a better understanding of Jupiter's origin, core mass and interior structure.

