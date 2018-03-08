ACLU sues on behalf of Sibley, IA man

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Sibley.

It's on behalf of local resident Josh Harms, who claims city officials have tried to silence his criticism of their response to an odor problem from a local ag processing plant.

For more than two years, people have complained of the foul smell coming from Iowa Drying and Processing, which manufactures pet and livestock food.

The city has tried unsuccessfully to get IDP to subdue the stench.

Last year, the city sued the company to no effect.

Then last month, IDP sued the city, complaining Sibley's ordinance about smell is vague and being arbitrarily enforced.

Back to Josh Harms:

He was so fed up with the smell that he created a website called, "Should You Move to Sibley, Iowa?"

The site is critical of Sibley officials over what Harms calls inaction in remedying the problem of the smell.

Harms claims city officials have threatened legal action unless he makes the website more positive or takes it down altogether.

A letter to Harms from the law firm that represents the city claims the website is libelous and doesn't reflect progress made in dealing with the odor from IDP. The letter says the website interferes with recruitment of new businesses and residents and has hurt property values.

It also says a local medical clinic lost a prospective doctor who read Harms' website.

The ACLU of Iowa has filed suit against the city of Sibley, to block officials from making legal threats or taking other action to force Harms to remove or alter his website. The group claims that's a violation of Harms' fundamental First Amendment right to criticize his government.

City Administrator Glenn Anderson and City Clerk Susan Sembach are also named in the lawsuit.