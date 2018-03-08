Sunshine prevails Thursday, more mild air moves in by weekend

The sunshine is finally returning for our Thursday after a few days of lots of clouds. High pressure is building in and this will give us clearing skies and a more pleasant day. Temperatures will be staying below average though, only topping out in the 20s and 30s. A front begins to approach from the west, and this will allow for even warmer conditions to develop tomorrow into the weekend. A return to the 30s and 40s is on the way Friday through Sunday which is pretty close to average for this time of March. Clouds do begin to thicken up Saturday as system moves across the Plains.

It could spark up a late day rain shower on Saturday with a shot at a wintry mixed bag of precip. overnight. Moisture may linger into our Sunday morning with a chance of lingering snow showers. By the start of next week, a much quieter weather pattern is taking over with more warmth on the way. Sunshine prevails through the middle of next week with more Spring-Like conditions moving in. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid 40s to lower 50s by Tuesday with the 50s and potentially 60s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer