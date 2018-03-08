Amanda Hageman - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Amanda was born in raised in Sioux City, Iowa. She currently lives in Hinton, Iowa with her husband and three children, Gage, Logan and Aria.

Her hobbies include golfing, playing pickleball, cooking, gardening and hosting parties.

The thing she loves most about her job is being able to work directly with her clients, understanding their goals, coming up with creative ideas on how they can reach their customers, then collaborating with KTIV’s production team to make everything come to life.

Call Amanda today: 712-226-5459 or email her at ahageman@ktiv.com.

