Blake Meacham

Blake was born in raised in Sioux City with his brother and two sisters. He graduated from Morningside College, where he earned a degree in marketing and a minor in mass communications. He also played baseball for four years there.

Blake says the best part of his job is that he gets to meet new people and develop incredible relationships every day. He also loves creating fun, exciting, and effective ideas for commercials for his clients.

Blake loves coffee, a good concert, and the New York Yankees (but don’t hold that against him).

Call Blake today at 712-226-5460 or email him at bmeacham@ktiv.com.

