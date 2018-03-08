Steven J. Weatherly

Steve is a native of Sioux City, Iowa, having been born and raised in Sioux City. He is married to his wife Judy and they have a son (and daughter-in-law) and daughter, and three grandchildren.

Steve has been acquainted with, and worked, in the Television and Radio Industry at several points in his career. His father worked for KCAU Channel 9 in master control as a technical engineer so as a youngster, visits to the station were frequent and an occasional appearance on “Kids Korner w/ Canyon Kid” was a popular treat, especially with the neighborhood kids!

In college, he participated with the college radio station KAUR doing the “live” news segments on the weekends. Early in his career, one of his first professional sales opportunities was as an Account Executive at KCAU Channel 9, and some years later Steve was an Account Executive for KSCJ 1360 AM Radio. Today we find him as the Traffic Coordinator here at KTIV News 4.

When time allows, he enjoys boating and fishing, camping, hiking, golfing and traveling, and the list would not be complete without adding music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s and watching movies! The possibility of combining any or all of these together makes for wonderful diversions especially when they can be enjoyed along with the family including the grandkids!