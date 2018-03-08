President Trump announces new tariffs on foreign steel and foreign aluminum

President Trump announces new tariffs on foreign steel and forei - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WASHINGTON (NBC) -

President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday outlining steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The policy still isn't finalized.  The tariffs won't take effect for 15 days, and President Trump is reserving the right to exempt Canada and Mexico, as well as modify that percentage imposed on other countries.

The announcement came after hours of behind the scenes confusion, with even White House staff reportedly unsure whether the tariffs proclamation would be signed Thursday.

Many fear the move could trigger a trade war, and opposition within the president's own party has been stiff.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake has even promised to introduce a law nullifying the tariffs. 

