President Trump announces new tariffs on foreign steel and foreign aluminum

President Donald Trump says he'll hold an afternoon meeting on the steel and aluminum industries.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office after speaking at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Washington.

President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday outlining steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The policy still isn't finalized. The tariffs won't take effect for 15 days, and President Trump is reserving the right to exempt Canada and Mexico, as well as modify that percentage imposed on other countries.

The announcement came after hours of behind the scenes confusion, with even White House staff reportedly unsure whether the tariffs proclamation would be signed Thursday.

Many fear the move could trigger a trade war, and opposition within the president's own party has been stiff.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake has even promised to introduce a law nullifying the tariffs.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2DbdgcK