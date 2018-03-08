Sioux City tops magazine's economic development rankings for thi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City tops magazine's economic development rankings for third straight year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

For the third year in a row, Sioux City is ranked among the best places for economic development in the country.

Site Selection Magazine says the Sioux City metro beats out all other cities in the nation with a population under 200,000.

It's the third year in a row Sioux City has taken the top spot. “Our community has every reason to be proud of our consistent performance in these annual rankings," said Skip Perley, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Siouxland Initiative. "For many years, our public and private sector partners have worked cooperatively to develop the economic development strategy that is currently paying significant dividends throughout our tri-state region. It is now incumbent on all of us to ensure that we maintain and build upon this remarkable momentum.”

The Sioux City metro had 26 businesses that fit a criteria for the award.

The managing editor of Site Selection magazine will be in Sioux City, next week, to present the award.

Click here to get a closer look at the rankings.

