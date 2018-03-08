Northwestern women survive upset bid in round one of NAIA tourna - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Northwestern women survive upset bid in round one of NAIA tournament

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Anna Kiel had 20 points in Northwestern's win over Friends on Thursday at the NAIA Tournament. Anna Kiel had 20 points in Northwestern's win over Friends on Thursday at the NAIA Tournament.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Northwestern College women won their opener at the NAIA II Basketball National Championships on Thursday morning, 81-74, over Friends of Kansas.

The Red Raiders built a 37-26 halftime advantage spurred by an 11-2 run to open up the second quarter. Northwestern led by 17 in the third quarter before Friends got as close as three points late in the fourth quarter.

"There's no way you can script how those games are going to play out from start to finish," said Northwestern head coach Chris Yaw. "Absolutely, you just want to play well and keep playing."

"This definitely reminded me of a GPAC game, just with the physicality," said senior Renee Maneman. "Just a lot of body checks but we just continued to fight through it."

"It's a great opportunity to be here," said junior Kassidy De Jong. "We just have to be thankful. Some teams aren't playing anymore and we get to play another game so we're extremely excited about that."

A first team All-American for the Red Raider volleyball team, sophomore Anna Kiel came off the bench and led all players with 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 shooting from the foul line. Four of her teammates reached double figures in scoring: Kassidy De Jong (16 points, 12 rebounds), Haley Briks (13 points, eight rebounds), Darbi Gustafson (12 points, seven rebounds) and Maneman (12 points, eight assists).

The Red Raiders will play in the second round at 3:30 p.m. on Friday against second-seeded Eastern Oregon.

