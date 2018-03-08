Morningside and Northwestern men move into round two of NAIA tourney

Fifth-ranked Morningside advanced to Friday’s second round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship with an 87-69 victory against unranked Trinity International in Thursday’s opening round action at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Mustangs will take a 27-6 record into a matchup against No. 12 Warner Pacific (24-9) in a game slated for a 5:45 p.m. Friday start. Morningside, this season’s GPAC regular season and post-season tournament champion, has won 10 of its last 11 games and is riding a season’s high eight-game winning streak.

Freshmen Zach Imig and Trey Brown, who as prep teammates led Gretna High School to back-to-back Nebraska Class B state championships, led the Mustangs with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Imig also dealt a game-high six assists, while Brown provided his team-high 13th double figure scoring performance off the bench this season. Brown drilled eight of nine field goal attempts to give him 53 hoops in 76 attempts for a sizzling 69.7 percent over the last 12 games.

Brown did most of his scoring in the first half when he led the Mustangs with 12 points at the break when starting center Tyler Borchers, a first-team All-GPAC performer, played less than three minutes after he picked up two quick fouls.

Borchers was unstoppable in the second half when he scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for his team-high 10th double double of the season.

Matthew Hahn and Ben Hoskins just missed double figures with nine points, each, followed by Alex Borchers with eight and Brody Egger with six. Tyler Borchers’ 11 rebounds helped the Mustangs dominate the boards by a 52-29 advantage.

**********

Northwestern College won their opener late Wednesday night in round one of the NAIA II Men's National Basketball Championship, 75-62, over Bellevue of Nebraska.

The Red Raiders trailed the Bruins by as many as 12 in the first half. Senior Colton Kooima had a game-high 30 points. Teammate Nathan Wedel was not far behind, pumping in 24 points. The Red Raiders outscored Bellevue 39-20 in 2nd half.

Northwestern, ranked 10th in the nation with a 26-6 record, will play seventh-ranked St. Francis of Indiana on Friday at noon. St. Francis (26-8) beat Keiser of Florida, 83-73, in their opening game.