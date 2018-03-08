Some warming with a chance of a weekend mix

Thursday was a day of more sunshine and less wind leading to nicer conditions even though most of Siouxland's high temperatures fell well short of average.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and northern Siouxland could even see a few flurries fall.

Some of those clouds will move out during the day on Friday as we'll see a slow warming trend continue with highs tomorrow near 40.

Clouds will be moving back in Friday night and by Saturday we could see a slight chance of a light mix in the morning followed by a couple of rain showers Saturday afternoon.

The chances or rain turning over to light snow get better Saturday night and a little light snow could linger into Sunday morning.

This isn't looking like a big event at this point but we could see some light accumulations mostly remaining under an inch at this point.

We'll see a return to sunshine by Monday with highs near 40.

Next week is looking quiet at this point with a nice warming trend on the way.

Highs on Tuesday will get into the low 40 with some 50s possible by Wednesday and Thursday.