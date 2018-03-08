New Jersey teacher struck by lightning

A middle school teacher in new jersey is recovering after getting struck by thundersnow during Wednesday's Nor'easter.

Cydney Long walks us through what happened.

During intense snowfall and just as students were being dismissed at Manchester Middle School Wednesday.



S/TAMIYAH PICKNEY/STUDENT

"It was a big crowd of people, I saw teachers running the police come and stuff like that.

It's because this happened!!

This is cell phone video from a viewer in nearby Bordentown who captured what's known as thundersnow.

And with it, a lightning strike that police and school officials say hit the ground and traveled up to an umbrella that 8th grade teacher Jessica Geiger was holding.

We checked NBC10 First Alert Radar during Wednesdays Nor'easter and you can see the number of lightning strikes.

Tamiyah Pickney heard loud booms inside right before school let out.

S/TAMIYAH PICKNEY

"It scared me. I don't like thunder and stuff like that so it was scary. I was like what is going on, I thought it was an earthquake - it was that loud, yeah!!

S/TAMMIE SOUZA/CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

"It intensified right as it moved past Toms river, Manchester those areas etc.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TAMMIE SOUZA SAYS THE DANGER IS....

S/TAMMIE SOUZA/CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

"You won't see the lightning coming, you 'll hear it with but you won't see it because the sky is so obscure."

The superintendent says Geiger stayed conscious.

Fellow teachers helped her inside and dialed 911.

She's expected to be okay.