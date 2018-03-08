New Jersey teacher struck by lightning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Jersey teacher struck by lightning

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
New Jersey Snow and Lightning New Jersey Snow and Lightning

A middle school teacher in new jersey is recovering after getting struck by thundersnow during Wednesday's Nor'easter.

Cydney Long walks us through what happened.

During intense snowfall and just as students were being dismissed at Manchester Middle School Wednesday.
 
S/TAMIYAH PICKNEY/STUDENT 
"It was a big crowd of people, I saw teachers running the police come and stuff like that.

It's because this happened!!

This is cell phone video from a viewer in nearby Bordentown who captured what's known as thundersnow.

And with it, a lightning strike that police and school officials say hit the ground and traveled up to an umbrella that 8th grade teacher Jessica Geiger was holding.

We checked NBC10 First Alert Radar during Wednesdays Nor'easter and you can see the number of lightning strikes.

Tamiyah Pickney heard loud booms inside right before school let out.

S/TAMIYAH PICKNEY
"It scared me. I don't like thunder and stuff like that so it was scary. I was like what is going on, I thought it was an earthquake - it was that loud, yeah!!

S/TAMMIE SOUZA/CHIEF METEOROLOGIST 
"It intensified right as it moved past Toms river, Manchester those areas etc.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TAMMIE SOUZA SAYS THE DANGER IS....

S/TAMMIE SOUZA/CHIEF METEOROLOGIST
"You won't see the lightning coming, you 'll hear it with but you won't see it because the sky is so obscure."

The superintendent says Geiger stayed conscious.

Fellow teachers helped her inside and dialed 911.

She's expected to be okay. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.