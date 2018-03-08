Thomsen joins crowded District 40 race for seat in Nebraska Unicameral

Thomsen joins crowded District 40 race for seat in Nebraska Unic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
A sixth candidate has entered the race to replace Nebraska Senator Tyson Larson in District 40, which covers Rock, Boyd, Holt, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties.

Julie Thomsen, of Wakefield, worked in the Pender and Wakefield offices of the Department of Health and Human Services. She says she understands  "we must do more to stop the needless spending at the state level."

She joins a crowded field of candidates which, according to the Secretary of State, already includes Keith Kube, of Crofton, Shane Greckel, of Bloomfield, Timothy Gragert, of Creighton, Thomas Ferry, of Ponca, Michael Sobotka, of Inman.

Larson is term-limited, and can't run for another term in office.

