Siouxland students spread the word, to end the word

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Students at West Middle School today took the pledge to change their vocabulary.

They held an event to "spread the word to end the word".

The goal was to get people to stop using the "R word" and instead use another 'R' word: Respect.

Several students spoke from personal experience about times they were hurt by the word.

They were hopeful that Thursday's event would change what they heard from fellow students and people in general.

"I want to stop this. I want everyone to succeed in what they dream about. I want no one to be held back because of one word." said Savannah Brasch, West Middle School Student.

Other students talked about bonding experiences in the Special Olympics.

In a show of unity, all of the students signed a banner at the end of the ceremony.
 

