Winnebago boys wins state opener; Osmond, Boone Central, West Holt fall

--NEBRASKA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL
Winnebago 59 Syracuse 50 F  
Broken Bow 66 Boone Central/NG 64 F/2OT  
Heartland 52 Osmond 34 F  
Johnson-Brock 65 West Holt 56 F

